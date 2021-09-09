Binance Pay and GoCrypto bring crypto payments closer to everyday use

GoCrypto widens mainstream reach and usability of crypto by integrating Binance Pay.

Partnering with GoCrypto, Binance Pay takes a step forwards in helping to bridge the gap between conventional financial systems and the crypto ecosystem making crypto adoption for payments easier.” — Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO and co-founder at Binance

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoCrypto, a solution allowing merchants to accept, store, withdraw and buy cryptocurrencies, announced the integration of Binance Pay into the GoCrypto system giving crypto adopters more options to use crypto as the mainstream means of payment as they are intended to be.

The GoCrypto solution, developed by Elly – a fully regulated company, is currently available in 64 countries, and is expanding to new markets as regulations evolve and allow. GoCrypto enables online and brick-and-mortar merchants to accept instant payments with various crypto wallets.

The integration of Binance Pay into the GoCrypto payment network enables tens of millions of Binance app users to use 40+ Binance Pay-supported cryptocurrencies at thousands of GoCrypto locations around the world. Elly, the GoCrypto developer, also presented the multichain bridge for its native GoC token, which enables migrations between the SLP protocol on the Bitcoin Cash blockchain and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).



Contactless. Borderless. Secure.

GoCrypto has already made its home country, Slovenia, the global leader in the number of brick-and-mortar shops and services accepting payments with crypto wallets, showing that it can benefit the retail space and the customer experience tremendously.



As Elly’s CEO Dejan Roljic states:

“The interest in crypto use is growing daily, and our solution enables crypto adopters to use the currencies as they were intended – as a highly practical means of payment. The connection between our system and the users of Binance will bring crypto usability and adaptability further along. The integration of Binance Pay into the GoCrypto network means instant accessibility of GoCrypto locations to tens of millions of Binance users, and so much more. It is a strong sign of the digital era. Newer, better and faster payment options optimise the merchants’ costs and enhance their cash-flow.”



Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO and co-founder at Binance commented:

“The ultimate goal of cryptocurrencies is to provide not just an alternative asset class for investors, but to provide alternatives to fiat currencies for everyday purchases. In partnering with GoCrypto, Binance Pay takes a step forwards in helping to bridge the gap between conventional financial systems and the crypto ecosystem making crypto adoption for payments significantly easier.”



About Binance

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit Binance.com.

About Binance Pay

Binance Pay is a contactless, borderless and secure user-to-user cryptocurrency payment feature on the Binance App with more than 40 cryptocurrencies supported. Binance Pay allows users to pay, send and receive crypto payments around the world without incurring any fees. Binance Pay also allows merchant-based transactions, letting users and merchants to choose their preferred payment options.

GoCrypto, the world’s fastest growing crypto payment network

GoCrypto operates as a global payment scheme connecting crypto users, wallets, exchanges, cash register systems, payment solution providers and merchants. It enables merchants with brick-and-mortar or online stores to accept instant crypto payments from different crypto wallets with millions of users and to receive settlement in their local fiat or crypto. GoCrypto is available as a stand-alone solution for online and brick-and-mortar stores, or as a solution within the Elly POS terminal.

About GoCrypto token

The GoCrypto (GoC) token is a multi-chain utility token issued on the Bitcoin Cash (SLP) blockchain and the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) through the newly “built” GoC Bridge, with Solana (SOL) soon to follow.

GoC is integrated into all Elly applications and services, and is used for payments on the GoCrypto platform and in the loyalty program.