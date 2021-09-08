Total Identity and Ilantus launch one of the first MSSP offerings for Identity and Access Management in North America
Total Identity and Ilantus' partnership is deeper than a typical reseller relationship. Using Ilantus’ converged IAM platform we bring world-class IAM services and help MSPs win new business.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES , September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking forward to fulfilling the exponentially growing demand for MSSP delivered Identity and Access Management (IAM), Ilantus and Total Identity today announced the launch of their services in North America.
— Jamie Whynacht, CEO, Total Identity
Analysts say MSSP delivered IAM will be the mode of choice that customers would prefer to purchase in more than 50% of cases within the next 12 months.
Ilantus and Total Identity understand that the Canadian economy is driven by midmarket companies. While there are many small businesses and larger enterprises, most businesses have between 500 and 3000 employees. These organizations have limited IT teams and they strongly outsource many IT and Infosec services. Thus, Compact Identity and Total Identity services are perfectly suited to bring the power of converged IAM to these midmarket organizations.
MSPs are also critical in keeping small and medium-sized enterprises running, from a technical perspective, in North America. Many MSPs would love to offer IAM services to their clients, but building the expertise and understanding the IAM landscape is both costly and difficult. This is where Ilantus and Total Identity can help them achieve their IAM goals.
Jamie Whynacht, CEO of Total Identity says, “We are so proud to partner with MSPs to bring our fully managed Total Identity services to their clients. By using Ilantus’ fully converged IAM platform we are bringing world-class IAM services to our MSP partner’s clients and helping these MSPs win new business in an area that they had not been able to bid on in the past. Total Identity and Ilantus have a partnership that is far deeper than a typical reseller relationship. Both of our organizations are fully focused on IAM and from services such as assessments, future state planning, project support right through to fully managed IAM services our combined experience makes us a trusted advisor for clients throughout North America.”
Arun K. Singh, CEO of Ilantus says, “Delivering Identity Management through MSPs is one of the most strategic goals of Ilantus. Partnership with Total identity is a significant step in that direction. It will make solution delivery and management of IAM significantly easier for our customers.”
About Ilantus Technologies:
Founded in 2000, Ilantus Technologies is backed by deep experience and customer insight from 1000+ implementations of Identity and Access Management solutions for customers worldwide, including many Fortune 500 companies. Recognized by leading industry analysts for product and innovation, Ilantus’ offerings are known for their unique features and ease of use, driving superior ROI and exceptional user adoption rates. Poised for an accelerated growth path, Ilantus has established a strong partner network worldwide to enable seamless implementation of their highly scalable Converged IAM solution Compact Identity that can cater to the unique IAM demands of any industry vertical.
