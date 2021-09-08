Book Gives Hope to People Experiencing Suicidal Thoughts
Invisible No More; Invincible Forever More shares stories of women who have gone from invisible to INVINCIBLE.
The fairy tale can come true, and while my story still involves unexpected challenges, I know that I am in charge of my happily ever after. I have always had the power; I just needed to rescue myself.”SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Best Seller, Invisible No More; Invincible Forever More, became the #1 Inspirational new release on Amazon just eight hours after its release! It is filled with the personal and profound stories of twenty-nine amazing women from all over the world. They each share how they felt invisible, became empowered, then took the journey and faced their challenges, overcoming, so they would be seen. These heart and soul-grabbing testimonies offer hope and motivation for readers everywhere to start their journey toward healing.
— Nancy Lockhart
Invisible No More; Invincible Forever More was born out of inspiration and a desire to collaborate with other women to bring a powerful message to the world. No one needs to feel invisible anymore. It is time to speak up about your life and the challenges you have been through, so we might all know our invincibility!
“Our stories are about hope, inspiration, motivation, and encouragement. Great book to review and talk about for Suicide Prevention week and month and any other mental health awareness. Helping people to speak up and out so they can heal is invaluable.”
—Lynda Sunshine West, inspirer of this amazing collaboration
“I was a huge believer in the fairy tale. Prince Charming and happily ever after. Love conquers all, and as long as my Prince Charming knew that I loved him, we could get through anything. Even bad tempers, bruises, and insecurity.”
—Nancy Lockhart, collaborative author in Invisible No More; Invincible Forever More.
All proceeds go to support 501(c)(3) Dress for Success
