W. Thomas Stratton to serve as interim disciplinary administrator

TOPEKA-The Kansas Supreme Court today appointed W. Thomas Stratton Jr. to serve as interim disciplinary administrator from September 7 through October 8, or until further order of the court.

“We appreciate that Mr. Stratton is willing to serve as interim disciplinary administrator and provide oversight of day-to-day operations of the attorney discipline office while the Supreme Court gives full attention to finding someone to fill the role permanently,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert.\

Stratton has been a deputy disciplinary administrator since 2019. He is temporarily filling the disciplinary administrator role left vacant when Stan Hazlett retired September 3. Hazlett was with the Office of the Disciplinary Administrator 34 years, including 24 years as disciplinary administrator.

Prior to joining the Office of the Disciplinary Administrator, Stratton was director of the City Utilities Regulatory Office for the City of New Orleans. He also served as chief litigation counsel for the Kansas Corporation Commission and project director for Kansas Legal Services.

Stratton is a graduate of the University of Kansas and the Washburn University School of Law.

The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator works under the direction of the Supreme Court. The disciplinary administrator reviews and investigates misconduct complaints filed against attorneys. The office also presents cases to the Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys, recommends discipline to the Supreme Court in serious matters, and provides education and resources to Kansas attorneys to prevent misconduct.