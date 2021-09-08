Great Lakes Wealth offers clients Wall Street solutions with Main Street values

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Wall Street solutions with Main Street Values” is more than a slogan at Great Lakes Wealth, LLC. It’s a creed, a philosophy, a mission statement and an order of operations by which the Northville-based wealth management firm cares for clients who trust its team with goal-based financial planning, superior asset and wealth management solutions and concierge-style service that feels personalized, because it is.

Traditional, alternative public and private investments and additional strategies are all crafted to meet the needs of qualified investors looking to tap into emerging, specialized markets including digital assets, like cryptocurrency, and leveraged real estate.

“We believe we are in a golden age of investing, with record low interest rates,” said Dewey D Steffen, CEO and chief investment officer of Great Lakes Wealth.

At the height of the pandemic, Great Lakes Wealth rallied to support frontline workers with food and supplies, purchased from local restaurants and shops left reeling. Steffen worked with a local media company to start a podcast for anxious investors with questions about the short-term financial effects of COVID-19 and the way forward.

Dewey Steffen is thrilled to be back in just one week to kick off Season 2 of the podcast, “What Dewey Do?” is a podcast series by Great Lakes Wealth. The first episode will be launching Wednesday, September 8, with his biggest guest yet! Steffen will be talking Mr. Wonderful, Kevin O’Leary, founder of O’Leary Financial Chairman of O’Shares Investment Advisers and Beanstox, and Mr. Wonderful on ABC's Shark Tank.

Dewey and Mr. Wonderful discuss investing post-pandemic, thriving as a small business owner, investment opportunities in psychedelics, and more. All podcast episodes are available on Apply, Spotify, YouTube, and major streaming platforms. We encourage you to tune in every other week, as we cover both topics both timely and timeless in the financial world, and introduce you to some of today's leaders in the community. Please download, like, subscribe, follow, and rate on Apple, Spotify, PodBean – wherever you listen to podcasts!

