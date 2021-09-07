Submit Release
News Search

There were 658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,128 in the last 365 days.

Former Madison County Detention Specialist Charged with Assault, Official Misconduct

JACKSON – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a former Madison County Detention Specialist.

At the request of 26th District Attorney General Jody Pickens, in September 2020, TBI agents began investigating a report of an inmate assault in the Madison County Jail.  During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Madison County Detention Specialist JohnMichael Flowers as the individual responsible.  Flowers is no longer employed by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

On August 30th, the Madison County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Flowers (DOB: 2/12/99) with Assault and Official Misconduct.  Today, Flowers turned himself in and was booked into the Madison County Jail.  He has since been released on $5,000 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Former Madison County Detention Specialist Charged with Assault, Official Misconduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.