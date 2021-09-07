Former Madison County Detention Specialist Charged with Assault, Official Misconduct

JACKSON – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a former Madison County Detention Specialist.

At the request of 26th District Attorney General Jody Pickens, in September 2020, TBI agents began investigating a report of an inmate assault in the Madison County Jail. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Madison County Detention Specialist JohnMichael Flowers as the individual responsible. Flowers is no longer employed by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

On August 30th, the Madison County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Flowers (DOB: 2/12/99) with Assault and Official Misconduct. Today, Flowers turned himself in and was booked into the Madison County Jail. He has since been released on $5,000 bond.