Gov. Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Washington County Firefighter

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Washington County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Fire Police Captain Laron Holcomb of the Ellsworth Volunteer Fire Department, who died Saturday, September 4, 2021.

The commonwealth flag shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, September 10, 2021. The United States flag is to remain at full staff.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.