Book Gives Hope to People Experiencing Suicidal Thoughts
Invisible No More; Invincible Forever More shares stories of women who have gone from invisible to INVINCIBLE.
Change is what we can count on since it provides chances of fulfillment; it is not something to be suspicious of.”WASHINGTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Best Seller, Invisible No More; Invincible Forever More, became the #1 Inspirational new release on Amazon just eight hours after its release! It is filled with the personal and profound stories of twenty-nine amazing women from all over the world. They each share how they felt invisible, became empowered, then took the journey and faced their challenges, overcoming, so they would be seen. These heart and soul-grabbing testimonies offer hope and motivation for readers everywhere to start their journey toward healing.
— Legend Thurman
Invisible No More; Invincible Forever More was born out of inspiration and a desire to collaborate with other women to bring a powerful message to the world. No one needs to feel invisible anymore. It is time to speak up about your life and the challenges you have been through, so we might all know our invincibility!
“Our stories are about hope, inspiration, motivation, and encouragement. Great book to review and talk about for Suicide Prevention week and month and any other mental health awareness. Helping people to speak up and out so they can heal is invaluable.”
—Lynda Sunshine West, inspirer of this amazing collaboration
“Through focus, commitment, repetition, and faith, I stepped into a new light recognizing that I, along with every single person in the world, is God’s highest form of creation gifted with the ability to make decisions based on logic, feelings, and courage. Therefore, settling is an option but not a conscious choice. We have to think and act exactly like the person we want to become and that the simple choice of wanting to do so is all we need in order to succeed. The only person whose permission you need to break through the barriers standing in your way is yourself; you are the one you have been waiting for. Your authenticity and transparency is the seed that is planted in your core to leave your legacy.”
—Legend Thurman, collaborative author in Invisible No More; Invincible Forever More.
All proceeds go to support 501(c)(3) Dress for Success
