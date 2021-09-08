Alabama Nonprofits Join to Assist Public in Redistricting Process

The Alabama Election Protection Network is working towards fair and honest representation for all.

Alabama Election Protection Network is co-hosting town hall meetings, trainings

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alabamians have been shut out of the redistricting process for too long, and several nonprofit partners have teamed up to do something about it. Starting in September, a coalition including The Ordinary People Society, the Alabama Black Women’s Roundtable, and Hometown Organizing Project have joined under the banner of the Alabama Election Protection Network (AEPN) to deliver town hall meetings, training sessions, and other resources that give Alabamians their rightful voice in electoral decision-making.

Electoral maps determine our community resources. Access to health care, adequate paying jobs, schools that provide a quality education for every Alabama student. District maps determine who runs for office, and who has the possibility to be elected. New maps will soon be drawn by the legislature’s Reapportionment Committee. Alabama’s current maps dilute the votes of many urban Alabamians and prevent every voter’s voice from being fully heard by assigning them to highly gerrymandered districts. Rodreshia Russaw, the Executive Director of The Ordinary People Society and an AEPN partner, is helping direct AEPN’s public-outreach efforts through their Our Districts, Our Alabama campaign. The time has come to bring common sense and fairness to the redistricting process.

“The Reapportionment Committee is holding public hearings on redistricting, but only a few, and always during workdays. That simply isn’t enough. Following each public hearing, Alabama Election Protection Network is participating in a freely available town hall over Zoom, held from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m CST. The League of Women Voters, the NAACP Alabama, AL Forward, and the Southern Coalition for Social Justice’s CROWD fellows are co-hosting these meetings.

“We want to give Alabamians a way to engage with the Reapportionment Committee during the public hearing process. It is important Committee members hear from the community as they formulate the state’s redistricting plan. AEPN has provided a quick and easy Take Action page that provides the information Alabamians need to ensure their voices are heard. We’ve also drafted a letter for voters to use as a guide when they contact their legislators directly and demand a just and fair redistricting process.”

The process of redistricting can be confusing to many, but the stakes couldn’t be higher. To learn more about Alabama’s redistricting process and how the Alabama Election Protection Network seeks to strengthen it for every resident of the state, please contact Melissa Gilliland at melissa@voteprotection.org.