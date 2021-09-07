Submit Release
Auditor McGuiness to Hold Town Halls on Spending of American Rescue Plan Funds

DOVER, Del. – State Auditor Kathy McGuiness said today she will hold a series of town halls focusing on Project: Gray Fox, her online resource for municipalities, counties, school districts and state agencies to securely track their American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) spending.

“Delawareans have been asking for greater accessibility, transparency and good governance in the First State,” McGuiness said. “These town halls will allow the public to better understand how their communities will be spending their ARPA funds.”

Delaware received approximately $1.25 billion total in ARPA money. The U.S. Treasury has issued guidance for how government entities can spend the funds, but each entity – whether that’s a municipality, school district, county or state agency – ultimately decides which of the Treasury-approved spending categories to choose from.

“These town halls will provide the necessary information so that all Delawareans can be informed citizen fiscal watchdogs,” McGuiness said.

Here are the dates and times for the first set of town halls:

  • Sept. 20, 2021 (6-8 p.m) @ Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach 
  • Sept. 29, 2021 (6-8 p.m) @ Dover High School, 1 Dover High Drive, Dover
  • Oct. 18, 2021 (6-8 p.m) @ Newark Executive Banquet and Conference Center, 205 Executive Drive, Newark
  • Oct. 25, 2021 (6-8 p.m) @ Delaware Technical Community College-Owens Campus, 21779 College Drive, Georgetown

More dates and locations will be added soon.

As state auditor, McGuiness is dedicated to identifying fraud, waste and abuse of taxpayer dollars. Project: Gray Fox proactively seeks to prevent those issues by allowing for transparency and accountability as these crucial tax dollars are spent.

For more information on Project: Gray Fox, follow @DEAuditor1 on Twitter, @DEAuditor on Instagram and on Facebook at facebook.com/deauditor.

The new Project: Gray Fox section of the Auditor’s Office website can be found here or by using this QR code:

QR code for Project Gray Fox

 

Learn about the Delaware Auditor’s Office at https://auditor.delaware.gov.

Contact:       

Anna Nuzzolese, Executive Assistant

302-857-3907

Anna.Nuzzolese@delaware.gov

