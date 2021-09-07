Maryland Deer Archery Season Opens Sept. 10

September 7, 2021

Popular Hunting Opportunity Continues Through Jan. 31

Photo by Jan Branscome

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that archery hunting for white-tailed and sika deer opens statewide Sept. 10, and continues through Jan. 31, 2022. Archers may also use vertical longbows and vertical recurve bows Feb. 1-3, 2022 during the second annual Primitive Deer Hunt Days.

“September signals cooling weather, the coming of fall, and the opening of deer season in Maryland,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “Deer hunting presented an important outlet for many Marylanders dealing with the challenges of the pandemic last season, and we hope many of our hunters will take advantage of that outdoor therapy again this season.”

For the 2021-22 deer season, the statewide bag limit for white-tailed bucks is two deer (no more than one per weapon season). Hunters have the option to take one additional bonus buck in Region B (the state’s central, southern, and eastern regions) after purchasing a Bonus Antlered Deer Stamp.

The antlerless archery deer bag limits differ between deer management regions. In Region A, no more than one antlerless deer may be harvested during the regular archery season. An additional antlerless deer may be harvested in Region A during the Primitive Deer Hunt Days.

In Region B, the antlerless archery limit is 15, except for in the Suburban Deer Management Zone, where the archery antlerless limit is now unlimited. This zone comprises Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s counties.

The sika deer archery season bag limit is three with no more than one being antlered. An antlered sika is defined as a deer with at least one antler visible above the hairline. The sika deer archery season is open in every county.

Multiple Sundays are open to archery hunting in most counties, including on some public lands. Hunters can consult the 2021-2022 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping for additional information on Sunday hunting and other deer hunting opportunities.

An antler-point restriction remains in effect. Deer hunters may harvest one antlered white-tailed deer within the yearly bag limit that does not meet the requirement of having at least three points on one antler. Any additional antlered deer taken within the established bag limit must meet the minimum point restriction. Licensed junior hunters and apprentice license holders, 16 years of age or younger, are exempt from this restriction.

Hunters should carefully inspect all tree-stands and always wear a full-body safety harness while in the stand and while climbing in or out. The department strongly recommends using a sliding knot, commonly known as a prusik knot, attached to a line that is secured above the stand that allows the hunter to be safely tethered to the tree as soon as they leave the ground.

When checking in their deer, hunters should report deer taken with a long, compound, or recurve bow as harvested with a vertical bow. Crossbow hunters should register their deer as taken with a crossbow. This information helps biologists collect information on preferences and trends in how deer are harvested.

Hunters are encouraged to help others by donating deer taken in Maryland. A state tax credit offers hunters an incentive for donated deer. Other local or state programs are also available so please check with your deer processor.