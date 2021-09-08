House-Autry Kicks Off the State Fair Cares Program
Prioritizing core values and giving back to the communityFOUR OAKS, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- House-Autry Mills, the maker of America’s #1 Chicken Fry and Fan Favorite of the N. C. State Fair, is making a $15,000 donation to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina. This donation comes in response to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture’s decision to reignite the State Fair Cares Program. House-Autry Mills has been a staple participant at the N. C. State Fair for decades, but this year’s presence will look a little different. Due to ongoing health concerns, House-Autry has decided not to serve their famous hushpuppies in an effort to play a role in keeping all Fair attendees and staff safe. Instead, coupons and products will be available at the House-Autry Booth located in the Education Building.
"House-Autry has been partnering with the North Carolina State Fair for as long as anyone can remember, and we've always valued our relationship with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture,” said Craig Hagood, President & CEO of House-Autry Mills. “Unfortunately, the pandemic has put significant restrictions on our usual activities, so this year we’re prioritizing the safety of our customers and staff by pausing our hushpuppy sampling and shifting those dollars to State Fair Cares Program which will provide much-needed support to our community.”
The North Carolina Department of Agriculture initially launched this program in 2018 after North Carolinians were affected by Hurricane Florence. This program is a reminder of the impact uniting as a community can have.
“House-Autry Mills is one of the few North Carolina companies that has been around longer than the N.C. State Fair. For decades, fairgoers have lined up to try one of their famous hushpuppies, and their commitment to the people of North Carolina never falters. We couldn’t be more proud to have them as a partner to help us kick-off State Fair Cares,” said Kent Yelverton, N.C. State Fair Manager. “The COVID-19 pandemic has only heightened food insecurity in our state, and State Fair Cares is a way we can collectively serve our community. No matter the amount you add to your ticket purchase, when we work collectively, our impact will no doubt lighten the load for the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.”
This year’s State Care Fairs Program will be a significant community effort after the Nation-Wide shutdown and Pandemic left many businesses, families, and individuals in need of support.
” We’re incredibly thankful for the State Fair Cares program, and our partners at the North Carolina State Fair and House-Autry Mills for all they do to help support North Carolinians in times of need,” said Peter Werbicki, President & CEO of the Food Bank. “COVID-19 has led to folks needing to make some impossible choices around food, and the State Fair Cares program will help alleviate some of those choices.”
The N.C. State Fair will run Oct. 14-24. To buy tickets online and make a donation, visit http://www.ncstatefair.org/2021/Visitor/Tickets.htm.
With a history dating back to 1812, House-Autry Mills is known for producing delicious breaders, mixes, seasoning, and sauces while also bringing innovation to the category, such as new Flavor Expressions coating mixes, formulated specifically for air fryers and ovens. House-Autry has nearly four dozen unique products for consumers to use at home, available in more than 30,000 food retailers nationwide. Its products are also served through foodservice distributors, restaurants, and restaurant chains throughout the U.S.
