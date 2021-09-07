Submit Release
News Search

There were 650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,121 in the last 365 days.

TWRA Reports Holiday Weekend Boating Statistics

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reports there was one boating-related fatality over the 2021 Labor Day holiday period from Sept. 3-6.  

The fatal incident occurred Saturday evening on Percy Priest Lake in Rutherford County. Jose Alatorre and a 6-year-old girl, believed to be his daughter, were reported to have fallen of a jet ski. He was able to tread water long enough for kayakers to paddle and bring the young girl to safety. The 40-year-old resident of Smyrna went under the water and a nearby boater made several attempts to find the man. His body was recovered shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday.  

A Hamilton, Ohio man is in critical but stable condition after he and a female fell while standing on the bow of a boat and were run over on Norris Lake in Campbell County. William Tyler Sharp received deep lacerations from the vessel’s propeller and was airlifted to UT Medical Center. Gabriella Wimmer of Marysville, Ohio was treated and released from Tennova Medical Center North. Cincinnati resident Madison Fantelli has been charged with underage alcohol consumption and reckless operation of a vessel.  

Each of the incidents remain under investigation by the TWRA. Overall, there were five serious injury incidents, five property damage incidents reported, and two boating under the influence (BUI) arrests made over the holiday weekend. The report is compiled from the four TWRA regions.

The Labor Day holiday fatality marks 18 boating-related fatalities in 2021. The number is down from the 24 reported through the same period last year.

---TWRA---

You just read:

TWRA Reports Holiday Weekend Boating Statistics

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.