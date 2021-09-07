DOH News Release: Department of Health marks September 2021 National Preparedness Month

Newsroom Posted on Sep 7, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (HDOH) is joining federal, state, and local agencies cross the United States to observe September National Preparedness Month, an annual month-long observance to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. The theme this year is “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.” Topics include making a plan with family and friends, building an emergency kit, low-cost and no-cost preparedness, and teaching youth about preparedness.

Emergency preparedness is an important component of public health, something HDOH’s Office of Public Health Preparedness (OPHP) emphasizes year-round. This year OPHP is launching a campaign on social media throughout September aimed at bringing these issues to the public’s attention. Information on disaster planning in Hawai‘i will be posted and tweeted throughout the month on OPHP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts. You can visit them @PrepareNOWHI.

“Hawai‘i is vulnerable to hurricanes, tsunamis, earthquakes, climate change, and as we’re all experiencing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, disease outbreaks,” said OPHP Chief Judy Kern. “Our isolation in the middle of the Pacific Ocean means it could take more time to get goods and services to those who need it, which makes preparing for natural disasters and health emergencies ahead of time all the more important. This is especially true during this pandemic when some things haven’t been readily available in the islands.”

For more information on September National Preparedness Month, emergency preparedness in Hawai‘i, and resources available to the public, please visit the websites below.

