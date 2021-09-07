Submit Release
Ryan Anderson Named Alaska’s New DOT Commissioner

Governor Dunleavy thanks John MacKinnon for his service to Alaskans

September 3, 2021 (Anchorage) – Governor Mike Dunleavy today named Ryan Anderson as the new commissioner of the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. Anderson most recently served as Northern Region Director for the department. He replaces John MacKinnon who served as commissioner since December 2018.

“Commissioner Anderson built an admirable record of achievement and public service during his tenure at DOT,” said Governor Dunleavy. “He is widely respected across northern Alaska for cultivating positive relationships with all impacted stakeholders while completing vital public transportation projects on time and within budget. I look forward to working with him, and fulfilling the department’s mission to Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”

Mr. Anderson is a 20 year employee of the department. He most recently served as its Northern Region Director, overseeing design, construction, maintenance and operations of a transportation system that serve communities in a geographically and culturally diverse region that extends from the Gulf of Alaska to the Arctic Ocean, and from the Bering Sea to the Canadian Border. He earned a B.S. degree in Geological Engineering from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1997. He lives with his wife and two children in Fairbanks.

 

