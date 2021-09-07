Submit Release
Pavement repair requires closing northbound I-75 ramps to both directions of I-696 Friday in Oakland County

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - The northbound I-75 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-696 will be closed for pavement and barrier wall repair.    - The ramp closures begin at Noon Friday, Sept. 10. - Weather permitting, this work is expected to be completed by Oct. 1.

September 7, 2021 -- Pavement and barrier wall repair will begin Friday afternoon on the northbound I-75 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-696. The ramps will close at Noon Friday, Sept. 10, and will reopen Oct. 1, weather permitting.   

The detour for the northbound I-75 ramp to eastbound I-696 will use eastbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to northbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) back to eastbound I-696. Northbound I-75 traffic heading for westbound I-696 will follow westbound M-102 to northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) back to westbound I-696.

Drivers are reminded the northbound I-75 exit ramps to 9 Mile/John R. Road and 12 Mile Road are open.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.  

