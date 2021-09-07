FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Monday, August 30, 2021 Contact: Emily Cook 207-441-0405

AUGUSTA — Governor Janet Mills and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows signed a proclamation announcing a special election for the Maine House District 86 seat will be held Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

This House seat was previously held by Representative Justin Fecteau, R-Augusta, who resigned his seat effective July 4, 2021 to move out of state for a new career opportunity.

House District 86 includes most of the portion of Augusta west of the Kennebec River.

Maine’s three political parties, the Democrats, Green Independents and Republicans, will now caucus to choose candidates for the seat. Candidate nominations are due to the Office of the Secretary of State by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Non-party candidates must circulate petitions and obtain the signatures of at least 50, but not more than 80, registered voters in House District 86. The deadline to submit the petitions to the Secretary of State is by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 after first having the signatures certified by the Augusta City Clerk’s office. Write-in candidates must declare their candidacy by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Non-party petition forms and write-in candidate declaration forms may be obtained by contacting the Elections Division of the Secretary of State at 207-624-7650.

The candidate who is elected by the voters in House District 86 at the November 2, 2021 special election will serve the remainder of the two-year term in the Maine House.

