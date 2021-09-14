It’s Time to Get Back in the Ring
The Team That Brought You the Original Wrestling Action Figures is Back
Collectors and fans are going to be thrilled when they see our initial, limited edition exclusive wrestling figure offerings”FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Original wrestling action figures were the rage of the ’80s, and now, thanks to the team that created them, they’re back. The team is offering new and exciting features and presenting ring personalities that have never been offered to collectors and fans before.
— Steve Rosenthal, Managing Partner of Relativity Worldwide
Almost 40 years ago, Steve Rosenthal, then Senior Vice-President of Marketing at Remco Toys, teamed up with the legendary wrestler Verne Gagne, who created the American Wrestling Association (AWA), to license and market AWA Wrestling action figures. Now Steve is back in the ring with Verne’s son Greg.
“I now have the distinct pleasure of capturing that same success with Verne’s son Greg and a huge selection of the greatest, iconic and legendary talent of professional wrestling,” said Steve Rosenthal, who now serves as Managing Partner of Relativity Worldwide LLC.
“Collectors and fans are going to be thrilled when they see our initial, limited edition exclusive wrestling figure offerings,” Rosenthal added.
“I’ve known Steve for a long time because of his working with my dad, and when he asked me to join him in creating a new entity, Relativity Worldwide, to bring to market legendary wrestlers, I jumped at the opportunity,” said former celebrated professional wrestler Greg Gagne. “I’m excited to be part of an effort to honor some of the iconic greats of professional wrestling and, in particular, the memory of my father, one of the pioneers of the sport. Over the years, I’ve spoken with scores of collectors who have been yearning for a collection just like this.”
About Relativity Worldwide, LLC
Relativity Worldwide was established to enhance the wrestling collectibles category. Principals of the company have vast experience in marketing, product development, licensing, manufacturing, distribution, and promotion. The company has acquired and is continuing to acquire the name and likeness rights to many of the ring’s most famous personalities, to bring amazing action figures and other innovative products to the wrestling collectors of the world.
