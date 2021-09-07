Submit Release
Alexey Miller and Vladimir Semashko discuss preparation of Belarusian gas transmission system for autumn/winter period

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Vladimir Semashko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation, took place today in St. Petersburg.

The parties discussed the state and prospects of energy cooperation, focusing in particular on the ongoing preparation of the gas transmission system in Belarus for its operation in the autumn/winter period.

 

Background

The contracts between Gazprom and Gazprom Transgaz Belarus for gas supplies to and gas transportation across Belarus are effective until the end of 2021.

 

