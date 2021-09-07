Submit Release
News Search

There were 651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,125 in the last 365 days.

News: Washington Post Live Programs at the National Book Festival

The Washington Post and the Library of Congress today announced a collaboration to host two National Book Festival programs on Washington Post Live to kick off the festival on Sept. 17. The festival runs through Sept. 26.

Friday, Sept. 17 11 a.m. ET: Michael J. Fox, actor, philanthropist and author of “No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality,” in conversation with Post opinion writer Jonathan Capehart. 

Friday, Sept. 17 11:25 a.m. ET: U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, author of “Poet Warrior: A Memoir,” in conversation with Post opinion writer Jonathan Capehart. 

Click here for more information.

You just read:

News: Washington Post Live Programs at the National Book Festival

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.