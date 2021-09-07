News: Washington Post Live Programs at the National Book Festival

The Washington Post and the Library of Congress today announced a collaboration to host two National Book Festival programs on Washington Post Live to kick off the festival on Sept. 17. The festival runs through Sept. 26.

Friday, Sept. 17 11 a.m. ET: Michael J. Fox, actor, philanthropist and author of “No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality,” in conversation with Post opinion writer Jonathan Capehart.

Friday, Sept. 17 11:25 a.m. ET: U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, author of “Poet Warrior: A Memoir,” in conversation with Post opinion writer Jonathan Capehart.

