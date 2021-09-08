OilX to host Digital Petroleum Week Singapore featuring leaders from the digital oil tech ecosystem in Asia and beyond
The free virtual conference & expo will take place between 22-23 September, 2021.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Petroleum Week Singapore 2021 (www.digitalpetroleumweek.com), a free Virtual Conference & Expo hosted by OilX and BLOC-X, is a global gathering that connects key players in the digital oil and shipping ecosystem. The event brings together thought-provoking entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and digital evangelists to provide a platform for oil and shipping professionals to exchange ideas, interact, and formulate oil trading, risk management, investment, and digital transformation strategies.
Digital Petroleum Week Singapore will take place between 22-23 September, 2021. To register, go to: https://hopin.com/events/dpw21-singapore
Digital Petroleum Week Singapore includes:
* Expert panel on digitalisation in oil trading
* Presentations on the latest oil market and shipping trends
* Python machine learning basics for oil trading
* Virtual Expo
* Networking and more
Hear insights from OilX, BLOC-X, BunkerEx, Curveseries, General Index, Geospatial Insight, NorthGravity, The Signal Group, Refinitiv, Sparta, TradeCloud, VAKT Global and Wood Mackenzie.
Who should attend:
* Crude, products & energy traders, brokers and analysts
* Digital transformation executives from IOCs, NOCs and refiners
* Charterers, shipowners, commercial operators, shipbrokers
* Investment banks, hedge fund PMs, risk managers
To view the event schedule, go to: https://digitalpetroleumweek.com/dpw-singapore-agenda/
About OilX
Established in 2018, OilX combines advanced data science and satellite technology with extensive oil analytics knowledge to create the first digital oil analytics platform. Headquartered in London, OilX has more than 15 years of oil analytics experience across oil majors, investment banks and hedge funds at the highest level. For more information, go to www.oilx.co.
