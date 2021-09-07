Job Announcement - Temporary Deputy Clerk

Salary $46,140.00 Annually

Location Rolla, ND

Job Type Full-Time/Temporary

Department Unit 1 - Clerk of Court Office - Rolla

Job Number 2021-U1-ROL-59-DC-U

Closing 10/3/2021 11:59 PM Central

General Summary or Purpose

This temporary position will transition to a regular (non-temporary) position when a designated FTE is available.

The Deputy Clerk of Court position requires someone who enjoys working in a highly structured, deadline oriented, and constantly changing, fast-paced environment. The ability to navigate and understand the software; learn and apply many procedures and rules; pay attention to detail ensuring accuracy of work; give excellent customer service; quickly and positively adapt to frequent changes; show initiative; and dependability are required to be successful.

Link to full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/3220139/temporary-deputy-clerk-of-district-court?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs