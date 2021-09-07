Mayor Bowser Extends DPR Spray Park Hours Through September 26

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced that all 33 stand-alone spray parks throughout the District will remain open through September 26.

“Even though it’s September, we know there will still be some hot days ahead, and we are happy to able to keep our spray parks open to help people stay cool and have fun,” said Mayor Bowser. “We also remind residents that now is the time to sign up for DPR fall programming, where the fun will continue.”

All 33 of DPR’s stand-alone spray parks will remain open every day, starting September 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through September 26. Langdon Splash Park, which operates as part of the Langdon Park Pool, will close on Labor Day as scheduled. To find a DPR spray park near you, visit https://dpr.dc.gov/page/spray-parks.

“Responding to the continued heat and resident inquiries, DPR is pleased to extend our spray park season until the end of September,” said DPR Director Delano Hunter, “Earlier this year, DPR was very proud to be named the #1 park system by the Trust for Public Land. Keeping spray parks open for an additional month demonstrates the flexibility and responsiveness that helped earn DPR that distinction. DPR Spray Parks will be the place #WhereFunHappens for an extra month!”

Registration remains open for DPR’s full slate of in-person and virtual programs and events this fall. Fall programming includes:

Afterschool activities and youth development programs

Senior day programs, fitness classes, and line dancing

Youth sports, including boxing, cheer, football, futsal, soccer, and tennis

In addition to in-person programs, virtual offerings will include fitness classes and senior activities. For additional details and to register, visit http://dprprograms.com.