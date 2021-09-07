Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Labor Day

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“Today we recognize and thank the workers of our great country – the men and women who support their families, fuel our economy, and continue to build our nation. The hard work and grit of the American worker makes us who we are as a people.

“That remains true to this day. America’s frontline workers have shown so much resolve over the course of this pandemic. In Vermont, we wouldn’t be leading the nation if not for the commitment of our nurses, educators, childcare providers, contractors, public health professionals, EMS crews, custodial staff, and everyone in between. On this Labor Day, I join fellow Vermonters in thanking them for their dedication to community and passion for their work.”

