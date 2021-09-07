Cayzer’s Creative Look at a Historical Relationship
How one couple’s relationship helped shape a nationCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We sometimes find that we are called to juggle many aspects of our life. Our relationships, our career, our finances, our passions to name a few. Those in our life often have their own things to juggle as well. Long-lasting relationships often result from being able to find a reasonable compromise and sharing in the things that need to be juggled. Some are able to make it work while others find themselves to be simply incompatible. There are also those who struggle for a long time and eventually find something that strengthens their relationship. "The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams" takes a look at a couple who goes through such a struggle and eventually makes it work.
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer has juggled similar things in her lifetime, and it has made her stronger and wiser. Born to a family known for fostering growth and establishing communities, she grew up instilled with a desire to uplift those around her. This led to the founding of the Cayzer Museum for Children, allowing people of all ages a venue for learning and growth. Cayzer eventually pursued writing after being inspired by her many travels. She has written several novels, which have met with renown and commercial success. This includes the Rick Harrow series, which was awarded Book of the Year by the Horseracing Writer’s Association.
"The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams" is a creative take on the relationship between Louisa Johnson and the 6th President of the United States, John Quincy Adams. The two had a rather rough start due to the circumstances of her past as well as the pressures of running a nation. It was their passion for abolishing the horrors of slavery that sparked a passion in both of them, rekindling the fire of their troubled relationship. The details of both their passions and struggles all told through Louisa’s perspective in her secret diary. "The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams" was a finalist in the Chanticleer Book Awards for Historical back in 2016.
See how Louisa juggles her personal and public lives in "The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams." Grab your copy now!
Visit the author's website at www.beatricecayzer.com to know more about her and her book.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers Branding
Writers Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter