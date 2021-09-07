Cayzer’s Award-Winning Murder Mystery Trilogy
COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 7, 2021 -- Families can mean many things to different people. It is traditionally known as a father and mother and their children. The careers of both parents often dictate the kind of life this family will lead. Many try to pursue stable careers in order to provide for the family. These careers usually require a particular set of skills. For Happy and Rick Harrow, they have found their passion for horse racing and investigative work. This unlikely combination has led them to many interesting and even compromising encounters. In "The Happy Harrow Murder Trilogy: Murder to Music, Murder in Marriage, Murdered Mothers," the Harrow family must once again seek out the dangerous criminals responsible for some of their toughest cases yet.
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer has been involved in moving people with her words not through song but through her novels. Her tales are inspired by the many achievements of those in her family. She is the daughter of a US Ambassador who successfully negotiated the peace treaty that concluded the Peruvian-Ecuadorian War. She is married to Stanley Cayzer whose family has been involved with many shipping companies. She draws inspiration from their anecdotes and wrote nine novels, including the Happy Harrow Murder Trilogy which stayed for forty-six weeks on the best sellers list. Cayzer has also contributed articles to various publications.
"The Happy Harrow Murder Trilogy: Murder to Music, Murder in Marriage, Murdered Mothers" covers some of the most dangerous cases handled by the freelance detective couple. These are three tales of deception, intrigue, and murder. Murder to Music thrusts the Harrow family into the fast-paced world of the music industry as Happy Harrow chases down a serial killer responsible for the murder of an opera star and three other famous artists. Murder in Marriage finds Rick Harrow caught up in a double death which threatens his relationship with his wife. The Harrow couple find themselves in the sights of a serial killer who targets mothers who recently gave birth in Murdered Mothers.
Witness the Harrow family’s most exciting cases in The Happy Harrow Murder Trilogy: Murder to Music, Murder in Marriage, Murdered Mothers!
