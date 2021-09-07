Romance Blooms in Conflict in Cayzer’s Love Story
Love on the battlefieldCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love and passion can be found anywhere if you know where to look. Sometimes people just meet and discover a spark they never expected. Others still are thrust into circumstances where they grow fond of the others with them. Whatever the journey, some relationships are simply destined to bloom into something more. Whether it is actively sought out or a pleasant surprise, finding a love that lasts will always be a wonderful thing. In "Love Stories in Africa" Cayzer shares with readers two fascinating tales of love blooming in the midst of conflict and difficulty and how this love can keep people alive.
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer has seen many conflicts resolved through the work of her parents. She is the daughter of the US Ambassador responsible for concluding the Peruvian-Ecuadorian War and helped negotiate the peace treaty necessary to put it to an end. She is married to Stanley Cayzer, a director in the Cayzer family group of shipping companies. Cayzer turns to writing to discover how people in different circumstances are able to resolve the conflicts in their lives. She is best known for The Happy Harrow Murder Trilogy, which lasted forty-six weeks on the Best Sellers list, as well as the Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams, the 2016 Finalist in the Chanticleer Book Awards for Historical Fiction.
"Love Stories in Africa," tells two stories of romance and love that take place in different countries in Africa at different times. The first tells the tale of how an English widow finds herself in one of the many terrible refugee camps in Sudan. This camp is located above an oil deposit, making it a constant target of a ruthless warlord’s campaign for power. Despite the horrors of frequent raids and crippling poverty, this woman manages to find love in the midst of struggles. The second story tells of a more comfortable life led by an American teenager. She was orphaned at a young age and found herself aided by a British officer during a horrific war that took place in Ethiopia back in the 1930s. The two find love that grows in the middle of conflict and power struggles, pushing them to keep on living.
