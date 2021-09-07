A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Paul Rodriguez, #257214

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Chris Gautz, Public Information Officer

517-335-2316

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. to consider the possible parole of Paul Rodriguez, #257214. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call 517-335-1736 no later than September 17, 2021 to confirm attendance.

Paul Rodriguez is serving a Life sentence for the crime of Murder 2nd Degree. Paul Rodriguez was sentenced on June 19, 1997 out of Lenawee County.

Timothy S. Flanagan, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the Lifer Law, MCLA 791.234.

When logging into the hearing, your video must be turned off and audio muted to eliminate distraction during the hearing.

Please be advised that recordings, photography or screenshots of the proceeding are prohibited.