Award-Winning Music Competition and Docuseries, The Mic Africa is launching a search for Hosts around the World
“The Mic” is Going GlobalNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder and CEO of AMP Global Technologies, Derrick N. Ashong ("DNA"), built and launched the TBTM app in 2020 to reward consumers with ad-supported mobile data for discovering and amplifying the hottest new content. Derrick also created and hosted The Mic: Africa, which he based on his two-time Emmy finalist digital series, "The World Cup of Hip Hop."
After a nail-biting inaugural season, The Mic: Africa -- the first music competition and docu-series TV format born in Africa was filmed in 6 countries and the winners included Nigerian MC Fecko, Rwandan graffiti artist, Muntu621, and filmmaker ChiChi Nwoko of Nigeria. The show, one for the culture, created a digital experience that was brought to screens of all sizes and resulted in 2 Telly awards (One Gold, One Silver) and thousands of new viewers from around the world.
The Mic franchise is opening up around the globe, starting with an expansion of Season 2 of The Mic: Africa to 10 countries -- Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa and Tanzania.
With 30 of the hottest contestants, the “golden mic” will pass around the globe to celebrate fresh talent in every continent. Dynamic hosts are needed to join show creator Derrick N. Ashong to share each version of The Mic in multiple languages for audiences globally.
Wanna shoot your shot?
Here are the requirements to be considered a HOST. The competition deadline is September 19th at 11:59PM GMT. This will be a paid position and accommodations will be covered.
Lead a Global Conversation in Your Local Language.
About TBTM Studios
A division of AMP Global Technologies, the award-winning TBTM Studios puts fans at the center of stories that have local relevance and global resonance. TBTM Studios is revolutionizing media by rewarding fans for discovering and amplifying great content. Watch all 5 episodes of The Mic: Africa Season 1 and download the Take Back the Mic app at www.takebackthemic.com.
Desiree Peterkin Bell
DPBell & Associates
+1 267-438-7126
dpbell@desireepeterkinbell.com