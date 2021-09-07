Guidewires market size to reach USD 1783.8 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1% | Valuates Reports
Growing incidences of neurological, cardiovascular and urology disorders also fuel the market growth.BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guidewires Market Statistics 2027
In 2020, the global Guide Wires market size was USD 1102 Million and it is expected to reach USD 1783.8 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2027. Growing incidences of neurological, cardiovascular and urology disorders also fuel the market growth. It is important for patients to fully understand the risks of the procedure undergoing laparoscopy and other cardiovascular, neurovascular surgeries. Some risk factors associated with of minimally invasive surgery and preference given to open surgery may hamper the growth of this market.
What is Guidewires?
A guidewire is a long and flexible spring that assists the introduction and placement of implantable medical devices into a patient's body.
This report focuses on coronary guide wire and peripheral guide wire, used for cardiovascular diseases, peripheral artery disease (PAD), peripheral vascular diseases (PVDs), abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA) and carotid artery stenosis (CAS). Peripheral guidewires have multiple layers which includes central core, distal tip and outer coating. Central core is generally made up of stainless steel or Nitinol which posses’ superior torque characteristics. Distal tip has variable length and it is made up of radio-opaque material e.g. platinum or iridium alloys and provides flexibility during operations.
Guidewires Market Trend
Peripheral guidewires are coated with a polymer, such as silicone or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), to increase lubricity. Peripheral guidewires are used during the percutaneous transluminal angioplasty and angiography for guiding the stents or catheters to the site of action in the peripheral vasculature. Peripheral guidewire market is mainly driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Other important factor that propels the market growth is increasing worldwide geriatric population.
Guidewires Market Share
Global Guide Wires key players include Terumo Medical, Abbott Vascular, Asahi, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal (Cordis), etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a Revenue Market Share over 65%. Asia Pacific accounts for the most Sales Market Share, which have a share over 35%, followed by North America. In terms of product, Angled Guide Wires is the largest segment, with a Sales Market Share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Interventional, followed by Diagnostics.
Guidewires Market Segmentation
By Type
• Angled Guide Wires
• J Shape Guide Wires
• Straight Guide Wires.
By Application
• Interventional
• Diagnostics
Key Companies
• Terumo Medical
• Abbott Vascular
• Asahi
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Cardinal (Cordis)
• Integer (Lake Region)
• Medtronic
• Cook Medical
• TE Connectivity (AdvancedCath)
• Merit Medical Systems
• SP Medical
• Epflex
• Shannon MicroCoil
• Acme Monaco
• Infiniti Medical
• Custom Wire Technologies
• Biotronik
• Hanaco
• Lepu Meidcal
• Shenzhen Yixinda.
By Region
• North America
• United States
• Canada
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Southeast Asia
• Australia
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Russia
• Nordic Countries
• Rest of Europe
• Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
