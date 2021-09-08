AI Exosphere announced the RISE Innovation program, an innovation platform for artificial intelligence and data science.

RISE Innovation Program RISE with HailyAI

Unlike traditional programs, the RISE Innovation Program supports people ready to innovate and be part of something bigger than themselves.

The man that walked the path is the man that can recall it.” — Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, AI Exosphere, a new startup, announced the RISE Innovation Program.RISE is an innovation platform for AI, data science, and other professionals who want to make innovation breakthroughs with a unicorn startup that already has an approved pitch to the NSF through America's Seed Fund.Unlike traditional programs, the RISE Innovation Program supports people ready to innovate and be part of something bigger than themselves.There are no application deadlines, cohorts, or term limits.Once a person joins the RISE Innovation Program, they can remain in the program as long as they work to elevate innovation with our company.People looking to join an up-and-coming startup are encouraged to apply to the RISE Innovation Program regardless of their everyday work experience.Work alongside our team and contribute to your work experience. Our team is currently looking for fresh perspectives.So if you’ve been looking to innovate with AI development, design, or marketing, RISE is for you.At Team Days for RISE Members, AI Exosphere announced plans to promote top RISE members for their efforts. The initiative will help RISE innovators stand out from the crowd and gain employment.About AI ExosphereAt AI Exosphere, our focus is on Project Hail (Haily AI), an AI voice business assistant who can take complex digital actions and act in a sales and customer support role.

