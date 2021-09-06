DataFeedWatch Inc. Converts Digital Growth into Physical with a Forest Planting Initiative

When we grow, our forest grows. DataFeedWatch has planted 10,000 trees!

In 2020, we committed to planting a tree in honor of every new business sign-up. Today, our DataFeedWatch forest has grown to 10,000 trees!

For each new business signing up with DataFeedWatch, we are planting a tree. We do not plan to stop here, because it is simply not enough.” — Jacques van der Wilt

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataFeedWatch, one of the leading product feed management solutions on the global market, celebrates a milestone today. They have reached the Tree Partner Level by planting over 10,000 trees in an effort to reduce and offset their carbon footprint.At the end of 2020, DataFeedWatch announced its commitment to supporting the sustainable growth of more and more eCommerce businesses. One step at a time, DataFeedWatch is continuing its journey to achieving climate neutrality.''We are joining companies around the globe in making the world a greener and better place. For each new business signing up with DataFeedWatch, we are planting a tree. We do not plan to stop here, because it is simply not enough. We will continue to celebrate more of our milestones and winnings, by adding one tree at a time to our DataFeedWatch forest. '' said Jacques van der Wilt, Founder & CEO of DataFeedWatch.Planting trees has been proven to be one of the most efficient, and economical, solutions to fighting Climate Change. One tree is able to offset on average around 200 kg of CO2 over its lifetime, or 10 kg per year for 20 years.To achieve its climate neutrality goals DataFeedWatch has partnered with Tree-Nation, one of the largest reforestation platforms worldwide, whose mission is to reforest the world. Tree-Nation is a non-profit organization that allows citizens and companies to plant trees all around the world and offset their CO2 emissions.10,000 trees planted is just the beginning of a long journey we've embarked on and we are committed to honoring our growth and clients by reforesting the planet.About DataFeedWatch:DataFeedWatch is a powerful multi channel listing software solution that combines data transformation with help & advice, empowering merchants, agencies, and enterprises to succeed on 2,000+ eCommerce channels such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon. The company operates in 60+ countries on 5 continents and is regarded as the most intuitive data feed management solution in the market.

DataFeedWatch makes data feed optimization easy and accessible for companies of any size.