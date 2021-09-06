IUCN becomes Knowledge Partner of Every Action Counts Coalition
- New knowledge partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) will provide ‘Every Action Counts’ members with insights to turn initiatives into positive action for nature and the environment.
- Every Action Counts’ (EAC) coalition also launches Green Actions catalogue to define which individual green actions members will focus on greening from promoting electric vehicles to reducing plastics and improving waste management.
(6th September 2021, Geneva) Every Action Counts (EAC), a coalition that connects some of the world’s leading digital platforms, financial institutions, and consumer goods firms with experts in nature conservation and climate change, announced it will work with the IUCN to encourage consumers to take green actions.
Today’s announcement of the knowledge partnership between IUCN and the coalition builds on the momentum of the September 2021 IUCN World Conservation Congress, currently in session in Marseille.
The knowledge partnership with IUCN means EAC members will be able to access high-quality expertise on green initiatives such as offsetting schemes or plastic-waste reduction campaigns. The IUCN hosts over 18,000 experts on issues such as nature conservation and biodiversity protection.
Together, EAC and IUCN will work with coalition members to pursue locally relevant approaches to driving sustainable consumer actions, ensuring outcomes that have a genuine, positive impact on nature and climate.
The Green Actions catalogue {link}, published by EAC today, defines which actions the coalition considers priorities for greening across three themes of carbon emissions, plastic and waste management. For example, over 8 million tons of plastic is produced each year that ends up in our oceans, and the coalition will look at encouraging consumer actions such as more take back of plastic packaging or establishing a plastic price to encourage recycling.
Marianne Haahr, spokesperson for the ‘Every Action Counts’ coalition and Executive Director of Green Digital Alliance, said:
“Leveraging technology and partnerships to catalyse green actions that work for 1 billion people is no small task and that is why we are announcing our key areas of focus, through the launch of the EAC Green Actions Catalogue.
I am excited to get started working with IUCN, who bring their invaluable policy-focused expertise on natural resource management and nature conservation to its engagements with corporates.”
Bruno Oberle, Director General of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, said:
“As individuals we do not know if our food has robbed the Amazon rainforest of trees. It is not on the package, and it is not more expensive to buy a nature destructive product. Digital innovations, fintech and reliable impact tracking can make a huge difference’
“IUCN has a long history of consistently raising the bar for nature and biodiversity leadership, for example by advocating for nature-based solutions for coastal and marine areas and by establishing the World Conservation Congress. We welcome the engagement of EAC members in these challenges by closing the gap between consumer knowledge on green actions and the impact of those choices on biodiversity loss and climate change.”
Magnus Ekbom, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Lazada, said:
"We are delighted to be a partner in this coalition, and to utilise our technology and eCommerce platform to engage consumers on sustainable actions. EAC and IUCN provide us with invaluable knowledge on topics such as plastics, climate change and biodiversity. Their expertise helps companies develop solutions that are grounded on science and policy-focused research."
Wiebe Draijer, CEO & Chairman of the Managing Board Rabobank, said:
“Many of our customers are taking important steps to achieve the Paris objectives. We believe that by creating clear frameworks, the transition to a sustainable future can be accelerated.”
Kristina Kloberdanz, Chief Sustainability Officer, Mastercard, said:
“As we collectively work to build a more inclusive digital economy that enables both growth and a healthy planet, we are excited to support the development and launch of the Green Actions Catalogue. It will enable more people to take action for the environment and create a world that’s socially and ecologically just – one that works for everyone, everywhere.”
Members of the EAC coalition include Ant Group, BBVA, BigPay, DANA, Delivery Hero, GCash, FNZ, Lazada, Mastercard, MTN,
