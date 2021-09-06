Submit Release
News Search

There were 184 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,715 in the last 365 days.

U.P. Energy Task Force to meet online Monday

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jan. 8, 2020 Nick Assendelft, Public Information Officer, AssendelftN@Michigan.gov, 517-388-3135

The U.P. Energy Task Force is to meet online beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, to continue its discussion of potential recommendations regarding Upper Peninsula energy issues and alternatives.

The Task Force is required to submit its final report to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by March 31, 2021.

Those interested in joining the public meeting can click on the Microsoft Teams link on the U.P. Energy Task Force webpage. Those who do not have Internet access can participate by phone: Dial 248-509-0316 and enter the conference ID 978 293 563#. People who need special assistance should contact Kimber Frantz at 517-284-5035 or FrantzK@Michigan.gov before the start of the meeting.

Time has been scheduled for public comment on any energy topic related to the Upper Peninsula. Those who wish to speak are asked to send an email to EGLE-UPEnergy@Michigan.gov with “Request for Public Comment During January Meeting” and your name in the subject line. Members of the public who did not submit their names ahead of time will still be allowed to make a comment. Each speaker will have a three-minute time limit.

Monday’s meeting is being held in accordance with state recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Comments regarding the work of the U.P. Energy Task Force can also be submitted at any time to EGLE-UPEnergy@Michigan.gov.

In April, the Task Force sent to the Governor its recommendations on propane availability in the U.P.

# # #

You just read:

U.P. Energy Task Force to meet online Monday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.