Gov. Whitmer declares January 2021 Radon Action Month

Jan. 11, 2021 Jill A. Greenberg, EGLE spokesperson, GreenbergJ@Michigan.gov, 517-897-4965 Aaron Berndt, Indoor Radon Specialist, Radon@Michigan.gov, 800-723-6642

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared January 2021 as Radon Action Month in Michigan, and she encourages all Michigan residents to learn more about this environmental hazard and test their homes during the heating season.

You cannot see, smell or taste radon, and there are no short-term side effects that could cause alarm or warn of its presence. However, long-term exposure to radon increases the risk of developing lung cancer, which accounts for more deaths in both men and women than any other form of cancer in the United States. Behind smoking, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and is considered a leading environmental cause of cancer mortality in the United States.

Radon testing takes on increased importance with many Michiganders now working from home. It is easy, inexpensive, and the only way to determine if a radon problem exists. Residents are encouraged to test for radon every two to five years. If a radon mitigation system was previously installed in the home, residents are encouraged to test every two years to make sure that radon levels remain in the acceptable range.

One in every four Michigan homes is expected to have radon levels exceeding federal action level of 4.0 picocuries per liter. Radon poses a serious threat to our community’s health, but high radon concentrations are also easily fixed.

Watch a video about a Michigan family that installed a mitigation system after discovering their home had elevated levels of radon.

To obtain a radon test kit, go to Michigan.gov/Radon, call 800-723-6642, e‑mail Radon@Michigan.gov, or just stop a local hardware store. To access new resources and information including radon testing, mitigation, and levels across the state, visit Michigan.gov/Radon. For a packet of information about radon, e-mail Radon@Michigan.gov, or call 800-RADONGAS (800-723-6642).

