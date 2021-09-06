Dam Safety Task Force to discuss final report

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Feb. 1, 2021 Nick Assendelft, Public Information Officer, AssendelftN@Michigan.gov, 517-388-3135

Members of the Michigan Dam Safety Task Force will discuss their recommendations and report to the Governor at their final meeting Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The final report, developed by the Task Force over five months of volunteer work, will be posted to the Task Force’s webpage. It will include comments received at a public online meeting Jan. 27 on draft recommendations in areas including regulation, legislation, compliance, permitting, inspections, the state's Dam Safety Program and ownership responsibilities.

Wednesday’s public online meeting begins at 2 p.m. You can join using the available meeting link or by phone: Dial 646-558-8656, enter the webinar ID 941 1418 3229 and then the passcode 414650.

Individuals who need language assistance or other accommodations to participate in the meeting should contact Holly Simons at SimonsH@Michigan.gov or 517-284-5467.

The Task Force was asked to provide guidance on prioritizing next steps to protect Michigan’s residents and aquatic resources that could be affected by dam operation or failure.

Wednesday’s meeting is being held in accordance with state recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

