DogeHouse Capital Announces Public Presale and Launch Date on the Binance Smart Chain

Cryptocurrency ETFs are already making their way into the world of DeFi starting with the DTF available for trading via DogeHouse Capital's order book-based swap on 25 September 2021.

DogeHouse Capital's native token and Doge Traded Fund will begin trading on 25 September 2021.

DogeHouse Capital Management (BSC:$DOGEX)

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DogeHouse Capital Management announced its plans to hold a public sale for its native token ($DOGEX) on DX Sale at 1700 EST on Friday, 24 September 2021. The company will offer 28,833,333 tokens for purchase at the time of the sale, which represents approximately 36 percent of the total supply. The hard cap for the public sale will be set at 600 BNB with a corresponding soft cap of 300 BNB. Following the successful conclusion of the public sale, DogeHouse Capital will launch the native token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) at 1700 EST on Saturday, 25 September 2021.

Simultaneously, DogeHouse Capital will also offer a limited number of Doge Traded Fund ($DTF) tokens via the company's integrated order book-based swap. Each $DTF token will contain approximately 20 percent Bitcoin ($BTC), 15 percent Ethereum ($ETH), 15 percent Cardano ($ADA), 15 percent Polkadot ($DOT), 15 percent Binance Coin ($BNB), 10 percent Doge Coin ($DOGE), and 10 percent of the company's flagship native token. The company plans to actively manage the $DTF in response to changing market conditions.

Although branded under the banner of “Doge”, DogeHouse Capital’s flagship DTF was designed as an aggressive growth vehicle for both passive and active trading. The wrapped digital asset will trade based on the underlying price action of the assets contained within the fund's smart contract. There will be a limited demand margin of approximately 5 percent to protect the integrity of the $DTF and create opportunities for arbitrage-related trading.

DogeHouse Capital will offer additional utility aside from the swap including a staking platform and bridge to the popular Cardano Blockchain, which is scheduled to execute a major system upgrade known as the Alonzo Hard Fork on 12 September 2021. Indeed, the company has also expressed its intent to migrate to the Cardano Blockchain later this year following the successful completion of the upgrade.

About DogeHouse Capital

Based all over the world, DogeHouse Capital is the only cryptocurrency company bringing professional digital asset management to meme-based digital currencies on the Binance Smart Chain, Cardano Blockchain, and beyond. DogeHouse Capital’s native token ($DOGEX) and full suite of dApps will provide investors with opportunities to earn dividends in Cardano ($ADA) and trade the first meme-focused Doge Traded Fund ($DTF) in decentralized finance. At DogeHouse Capital, we believe in investing in puppies with a purpose.