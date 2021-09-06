Exterior Doors Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023
Exterior Doors Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Demand 2023PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Exterior Doors Market by Door Type, Material, Mechanism and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the exterior doors market was valued at $65,327 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $107,954 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023. The fiberboard segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.8% and contribute significantly to the market development.
Leading Players:
Leading players profiled in the report include ASSA ABLOY AB, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., Marvin Doors & Windows Inc., Pella Corporation, Masonite, VKR, Anderson Corporation, Atrium Corporation, Bayer Built Inc., ETO Doors, JS Doors Manufacturer PTE Ltd., LIXIL Group Corporation, Sanwa Holdings Corporation, Simpson Investment Company Inc., The Millwork Market, YKK Corporation, Otto Fuchs KG, Yuanda China Holdings Limited, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., Hormann Kg Verkaufsgesellschaft, and LG Electronics.
Download Research Sample with Industry Insights @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4530
Exterior Doors Market Key Segments:
By Type
• Panel Doors
• Bypass Doors
• Bifold Doors
• Others
By Material Type
• Wood
• Metal
• Glass
• Fiberglass
• Fiberboard
• Vinyl
• Others
By Mechanism
• Swinging
• Sliding
• Bypass
• Folding
• Revolving & Others
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4530
Geographically, the market was analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle-East, and Africa). In 2016, Asia-Pacific accounted for around 52.8% of the exterior doors market revenue, and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR. China, Japan, and India are the leading markets for exterior doors in Asia-Pacific region.
Key Findings of the Exterior Doors Market:
• The fiberboard segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.8%
• In 2016, Asia-Pacific accounted for around 52.8% of the exterior doors market revenue, and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR .
• The sliding exterior doors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.
Make Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4530
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
email us here
+1-503-446-1141
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn