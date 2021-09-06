Westminster Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
CASE#: 21B103908
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Gary T. Salvatore
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#:(802)-722-4600
DATE/TIME: September 5, 2021 at 2214 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Running Bear Campground, Weathersfield (Windsor County) Vermont
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Jeremy W. Ring
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, New Hampshire
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
Summary if Incident:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call stating that an assault took place at the Running Bear Campground, located at 113 Running Bear Trail in the Town of Weathersfield (Windsor County), Vermont.
Vermont State Police conducted an investigation that determined that 42-year-old Jeremy W. Ring physically assaulted another household member while at the campground. Ring was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.
Ring was later held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 1230 hours to answer the above charge.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
