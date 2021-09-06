Nasal Splints Market Trends Include Biodegradable Materials To Evade Surgical Removal

Nasal Splints Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Nasal Splints Global Market Report 2021

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nasal splints made from biodegradable materials are gaining popularity in the industry, as they do not require surgical removal after implantation. Biodegradable materials in nasal splints include plant-based and bioresorbable materials. They help in controlling bleeding after surgery or nasal trauma, eliminating the need for painful nasal packing removal for patients and act as an adjunct to aid in the natural healing process. For instance, Smith & Nephew offers a dissolvable nasal splint "Nasastent" composed of plant-based carboxymethyl cellulose helps to support the soft nasal tissue and provide pressure to prevent bleeding. This implant eventually converts into a hydrocolloidal gel after absorbing nasal fluid and drains from the patient naturally. Some of the other companies in the nasal surgery splints market that are offering biodegradable nasal splints are Hemostasis LLC and Medtronic.

Rhinoplasty is one of the most commonly performed reconstructive cosmetic surgery across the globe and around 207,284 rhinoplasty cosmetic surgeries were performed throughout the world in 2019. As part of the post-operative procedure, intranasal splints are used to promote hemostasis, structural support and minimize scar formation. Therefore, owing to the rising numbers of rhinoplasty surgery and use of nasal splints for post-operative care, the nasal stents market is forecasted to grow.

The global nasal splints market is expected to grow from $1.35 billion in 2020 to $1.49 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.8%.

Major players covered in the global nasal splints industry are Boston Medical Products, Inc., Innovia Medical, LLC Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation and Smith & Nephew.

TBRC’s global nasal splints market report is segmented by type into malleable nasal splints, airway nasal splints, bivalve nasal splints, by end user into hospitals & clinics, homecare, research centers, others, by application into plastic surgery, rhinological operations, ENT-surgery, others, and by route of administration into intranasal segment, extranasal segment.

