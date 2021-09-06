Labor Day: Largest L.E.D. American Flag Lights-Up Miami Skyline

World's Largest Electronic Flag Lights-Up Miami Skyline for Labor Day at 700-Foot Paramount Miami Worldcenter | Bryan Glazer: World Satellite Television News World's Largest Electronic Flag Lights-Up Miami Skyline for Labor Day at 700-Foot Paramount Miami Worldcenter | Bryan Glazer: World Satellite Television News

Paramount Miami Worldcenter Shining Signal of Patriotism and National Construction Worker Shortage | Media Assets Below

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This labor day weekend, the world’s tallest electronic American flag is lighting-up the Miami skyline.

It is a shining symbol of patriotism and a sort-of "Hiring-Now" sign – an alert that there is a national shortage of construction workers and nearly 400,000 unfilled jobs, across America, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

Media Assets: B-Roll | Photos

The L.E.D. stars and stripes are being displayed on the 60-story tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower, in downtown Miami.

It is the soaring signature skyscraper of the 27-acre, $4-billion, massive Miami Worldcenter, which is currently America’s largest urban core construction project and America’s second-largest real estate development.

Paramount, which features the world’s most advanced L.E.D. animation system, features a 700-foot-tall rippling wave of red and white stripes, through its center column.

On its rooftop crown is a 150-foot-high by 300-foot wide moving image of five-pointed white stars against a fluttering field of blue.

The $600-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter is built with a state-of-the-art, $3-million Color Kinetics animation lighting system consisting of 14,300 light emitting diodes embedded in 10,000 panes of high-impact glass.

The system can create 16.2 million color-combinations. It took three years to design and install Paramount’s lighting system.

Tower Lighting Times

From Sunday through Monday night, at the top of every hour; for two minutes; beginning at 5:00 a.m. until 7:00 a.m.; and from 7:00 p.m. to midnight; the nation’s tallest electronic animation lighting system will display the stars and stripes.

National Construction Worker Shortage

Across America, there is a shortage of construction workers ranging from bricklayers to electricians to pipe-fitters and welders.

The shortage is due to several factors, including a lack of interest among younger Americans to enter the construction industry; the demand to rebuild cities and towns devastated by hurricanes, forest fires and floods; and, because many workers are immigrants, stricter regulations for entering the country have made it tougher for these people to obtain work visas.

Jobs Program

“To help solve the construction worker shortage, we are nurturing a 21st generation of American construction workers,” explains Daniel Kodsi, CEO of the Royal Palm Companies development firm.”

Miami Worldcenter has implemented one of the country’s most-innovative jobs programs. About 25 percent of the 10,000 people building the massive Miami Worldcenter are unskilled residents recruited from nearby neighborhoods with double-digit unemployment rates. Those people are provided on-the-job training. They are paid nearly twice the state’s $8.65 minimum wage. Many receive benefits and opportunities for advancement.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter Stars & Stripes Labor Day