Construction Expert Michael Prater Releases New Book Explaining the Great Pyramid Construction
“Prater’s Theory” is accompanied by two YouTube videos demonstrating the techniqueWESTPORT, NEW ZEALAND, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Prater’s Theory,” a new book by author Michael Prater, solves the mystery once and for all about how The Great Pyramid in Egypt and other large structures may have been built. The book is accompanied by two YouTube videos demonstrating the building techniques that may have been used.
From a young age, Prater has been obsessed with large building projects. He grew up on farms in Oldham and Rochdale in England before starting his own civil construction business at the age of 24 on the Isle of Man. He worked in Austria and Germany on large construction projects, mostly civil projects. He returned to the Isle of Man, where he progressed to management before moving to New Zealand, where he continued to work on large structures, roads and bridges.
“’Prater’s Theory’ came after realizing there were no methods that satisfied how the pyramids were constructed. To find a practical solution became an obsession. That was further fueled by my ex-partner having little construction knowledge and really believing in one method on YouTube and presenting it to me,” Prater said. “I knew with my experience I had to present a solid method, so people who are unsure do not get fooled. The ideas had to take into account a project with a 25-year deadline and the effect on the men working over this duration in a tropical environment.”
“Prater’s Theory” puts considerable thought into what went into making, moving and raising millions of 2.5-ton blocks that all three pyramids on the plateau were constructed with. The process had to make the entire task easier on the men – hundreds of thousands of 10- and 25-ton casting stones. The granite blocks weighed more than 50 tons. Prater also questions the date when the grandeur pyramids on the plateau were constructed. Like so many others, he also questions the cutting methods said to be used.
“Prater’s Theory” goes into detail, presenting methods to build The Great Pyramid in a relatively short time period. The book posits that basic ramp systems and other equipment suitable to the time were used. The theory examines what early Egyptian construction techniques may have looked like. Prater theorizes the basic ideas for moving large stones could have been forgotten somewhere in our past because they are so simple.
“There are no hidden codes or men from outer space. This is real and the best theory yet on how to construct The Great Pyramid,” Prater said. “I am putting this out to the world, and I am happy to let the world, including yourself, be the judge of that. The theory is based on using small-scale models, then later testing larger equipment, moving weight in the real world, and as I often say, the proof is in the pudding.”
“Prater’s Theory” was published by Tiny Pond Limited. For more information and to purchase the book, visit praterstheory.com or Amazon.com. To access YouTube videos about the book and its story, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyYvZS8LqcXisUteo2NEyKg.
