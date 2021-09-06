LAM Holdings Inc. Launches Its Premium White Label Visa, AMEX & Carnet Services Throughout Latin America & The Caribbean

MEXICO, MEXICO, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAM Holdings Inc., a renowned facilitator of prepaid card white label programs, is excited to announce the official launch of its premium solutions for all of Latin America and the Caribbean. For LAM Holdings, this is a proud moment as it represents the culmination of its efforts to make prepaid and white label card solutions universally accessible.

LAM Holdings has emerged as a leading facilitator of white label prepaid card programs, with a presence in 31 Latin American countries and the Caribbean. LAM’s complete card programs run smoothly due to a complete support infrastructure that includes sponsor bank, full white label software solutions, program management, fulfillment, call centers, and compliance. With excellent program managers involved, these solutions provide a 100% turnkey solution for marketing and distribution.

The LAM White Label solutions represent the best that today’s technology has to offer. All White Label programs come with robust cardholder features such as day 1 Virtual card access, Day 1 local support, Peer 2 Peer Transfers, Rewards programs, tap and pay, mobile wallet loading, mobile and desktop applications, and much more. “We are delighted to announce the LAM White Label Solution launch in the Latin American countries and the Caribbean. LAM was founded by a team that is global pioneers in the prepaid and white label card space, and the newest chapter is our latest effort to make card solutions a part of everyone’s lives,” said Aaron Chen, Chief Compliance Officer.

LAM’s White Label solutions stand apart from the rest as it is an end-to-end solution that ensures our clients will never need to step into a bank again. LAM’s partners are low on fees and high on features, and anyone with a valid ID can sign up without facing hassles. LAM’s partners throughout the region have programs ready for use from Day 1 and run on a fully functional infrastructure for seamless transactions and money management. The LAM desktop and mobile applications allow users to sign up, activate their card, transfer money, report their card lost card, review transaction history, and even freeze their card when it’s misplaced.

Over the years, the team at LAM Holdings has built an enviable network of global partners and sponsor bank relationships. Its global network spans 33 countries in Latin America, South America, and the Caribbean. Our partners are also big on compliance and safety. LAM and its partners are aligned with all local and federal agencies, and thus the product is fully compliant and equipped with the latest technologies.

About LAM Holdings Inc.

LAM Holdings Inc. is an independently owned card issuing and payments facilitator helping many of today’s high-profile Fintech and Crypto organizations with innovative and cost-effective payment solutions. Established by a team of professionals with over 100 years of card issuing and card acquiring experience; we are experts in processing and managing credit card payments, debit card payments, global prepaid card issuing programs, and other various banking solutions; LAM enables Fintech companies to discover breakthrough innovations through a strategic and advanced technology that allows them to achieve a fully customized prepaid solution.

