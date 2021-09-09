Memphis Film Commissioner Linn Sitler's racism and White Supremacy Set Black Memphis movie culture Back a Generation
Memphis White Film Commissioner Linn Sitler deemed Memphis Black Filmmaker Anthony "Amp" Elmore film 1987 "The Contemporary Gladiator" as insignificant because it was a "Black Film."
Elmore's film although retitled is significant in American culture & History. The film tells the story of a Black Karate/Kickboxing Champion & the birth of Kickboxing in America. Elmore film depicts the untold story of a Black American Kickboxer's Story and history.
Film Commissioner Linn Sitler's racism and White Supremacy is bold." She erased the Black man's film History & used tax dollars to installed herself a "self-aggrandizement" historical marker with Alonzo Woods. They never made a film but takes credit for film history.
Amp Elmore Memphis 1st Independent filmmaker; Film Commissioner Linn Sitler's racism & White Supremacy Set Black Memphis movie culture back a Generation
Anthony “Amp” Elmore is a Memphis born 5 time World Karate/Kickboxing champion is opening up in his historic Black Memphis Community called “Orange Mound” A Black Film Culture called “Orange Mound Black Memphis Hollywood.” Elmore is honored and proud to say “we got ourselves a movie set.” Elmore’s greatest challenge is Memphis White Supremacy and Racism. Elmore explains that our Memphis Shelby County Film Commissioner Linn Sitler takes Memphis back to the days of the “Antebellum South.”
In 1986 Elmore watched and was motivated by the Spike Lee movie “She’s Gotta Have it.” Elmore took an English, Typing course and wrote a movie script. In November of 1987 Elmore began what he only recently learned was Memphis 1st Independent 35mm Feature Film. It took Elmore almost 33 years to connect the dots of Memphis racism, White Supremacy and how he and the Black film community have been affected and set a generation behind.
Unknown to Memphis African/Americans is the fact that Memphis Film History began in 1929 with the production of the MGM Black Musical Hallelujah. In 1984 Cannon Films produced the movie "Making The Grade" at Rhodes College in Memphis. Elmore began production of a semi-autobiographical story about his life and how he became a World Karate/Kickboxing champion in a movie titled "The Contemporary Gladiator." Elmore's 1988 film release is significant in not only Memphis history, his film is release is significant in American history.
Elmore is a not only a 5 time world Karate/Kickboxing Champion who grew up via the cutting edge of Black Memphis history. Elmore is in one of the most unique places in both Memphis Black history and American Black History. Elmore born in 1953 grew up in "Jim Crow America" however Elmore witness how an "Inanimate objects changed the life of African/Americans. and the effect of Memphis history on the world. In 1948 a company in Memphis called "International Harvester produced the commercially built "Cotton Picker." In less than 20 years Black labor was no longer needed to pick Cotton. Also in Memphis in 1948 a White owned radio station was about to go bankrupt took a risk and changed their programming from White to Black. This radio station in Memphis named WDIA became the 1st Black programmed radio station in America. While this story does not seemed related, also in 1948 a 13 year White boy by the name of Elvis Aaron Presley moved from Tupelo, Mississippi. Elvis Presley not only listened to W.D.I.A. Radio and admired radio personality Rev. Herbert W. Brewster, Elvis visited and joined Rev. Brewster's Trigg Avenue Baptist Church.
Elmore who in 2019 was the first person in Memphis history to chronicle Memphis Black history in his film "200 Years of Black Memphis History" explains how Memphis White Film Commissioner Linn Sitler's racism and White Supremacy set Black Memphis movie culture back a Generation. Elmore explains Elvis came to Memphis at 13 years old in 1948 and only six years later at 19 years old he re-recorded the Black man song "That's Alright Mama" helped change the world.
Elmore explains that while this may seem unrelated but there is a connection, but unknow to many, a Black woman by the name of Kizzmekia Corbett invented the Covid Vaccine. What would life be like in America if Kizzmekia Corbett was denied an education.
While racist and White Supremacist in regards to African/Americans; they subvert , subordinate, and suppression impacts the wellbeing of not only a community, it affects the well being of a nation. Elmore notes that Memphis film Commissioner Linn Sitler subverted the fact that Elmore's film production was making Memphis movie history. Elmore in July of 1988 screened his movie with owner of the Memphis Malco Theatre Steve Lightman whereas Elmore's film became the 1st Independent Memphis made movie to play at the over 100 year old Malco Theatre. Most importantly that 24 years earlier Elmore could not walk through the front door of the Malco Theatre due to Jim Crow and American segregation that mandated that African/Americans sit in the balcony. Elmore accomplished a Major step, not only for Memphis, but Elmore made a major step for Black America when he went from the Malco's "balcony to the Malco's box office."
While Elmore's 1987 35mm film production was Memphis 1st Independent feature film and historic to Memphis, Elmore's film production was significant to Black America, but insignificant to White Memphis Film Commissioner Linn Sitler. Antithesis to the acronym "Black Lives Matter," White Memphis Film Commissioner Linn Sitler showed that Black Films and Black Filmmakers don't matter. Not only did she not attend the movie premier in Memphis of which was Memphis 1st Black movie premier, Elmore's 1988 film "The Contemporary Gladiator" was historic in that the movie was Memphis first Independent feature film.
Memphis Film Commissioner Linn Sitler did not just marginalize Memphis first Black movie, her actions were racist, White supremacist and borderline criminal in that she used her office to subvert Memphis Black film history. Memphis Film Commissioner Linn Sitler continues to use her office and tax payer dollars to subvert Elmore's Black Memphis film history.
In 2018 Linn Sitler and a Black Shelby County Employee by the name of Alonzo Woods used tax payer dollars to construct a "Modern Movie Making in Memphis" historical Marker, whereas they engaged in tax payer "Self-Aggrandizement" whereas they erased Black Memphis film history of the real and historic Black filmmakers.
Elmore explains it is incalculable the damage Linn Sitler's racism and White Supremacy had on our African/American Community.
