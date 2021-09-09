Memphis Film Commissioner Linn Sitler's racism and White Supremacy Set Black Memphis movie culture Back a Generation

Memphis White Film Commissioner Linn Sitler deemed Memphis Black Filmmaker Anthony "Amp" Elmore film 1987 "The Contemporary Gladiator" as insignificant because it was a "Black Film."

Elmore's film although retitled is significant in American culture & History. The film tells the story of a Black Karate/Kickboxing Champion & the birth of Kickboxing in America. Elmore film depicts the untold story of a Black American Kickboxer's Story and history.