Europe Insecticides Market Sales Revenue to Touch $23,368.3 Million By 2026 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

Europe Insecticides Market

The key factor that drives the growth of the Europe insecticide market for waste management includes rise in organic waste generation

PORTLAND,, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Europe insecticides market for waste management contributed nearly $14.73 billion in 2018, and is expected to garner $23.36 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, market size & forecasts, major segments, and leading market players.Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5343 Waste generation in enormous amount and rise in population of insects drive the growth of the market. However, storage and management of insecticides hinder the market growth. On the other hand, strict regulations regarding waste management create new opportunities in the market.Based on type, the adulticide segment held nearly three-fourths of the total share in 2018 and is estimated to account for its dominant share by 2026. This is due to presence of a huge number of adult mosquitos and flies along with requirement to prevent growth before the beginning of the breeding season. However, the larvicide segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, due to the role played in restraining growth of mosquito population and mosquito-borne diseases.On the basis of waste treatment method, the mechanical biological treatment segment held nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2018 and will maintain its lead position by 2026. On the other hand, the incineration segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in concerns regarding groundwater contamination, reduced availability of land in many areas, and public health issues arising in landfills.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5343 Based on country, Italy accounted for the major share in 2018, contributing around one-fifth of the total market share in terms of revenue. The country is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to considerable increase in generation of organic waste. On the other hand, Germany is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026, owing to favorable government policies and increase in investments in developments of the waste management sector.Key market players studied in the report include BIODEGMA GmbH, BTA International GmbH, Nehlsen AG, FCC Austria Abfall Service AG, Veolia, AMEY PLC, Biffa, Renewi PLC, REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, and LafargeHolcim Ltd.Access Full Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-insecticides-market

