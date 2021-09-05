Digital Aerolus Introduces New Commercial Drone Products at Commercial UAV EXPO in Las Vegas
Digital Aerolus, Inc., an autonomous technology developer and provider of confined space UAVs, introduces four new products at the Commercial UAV Expo.LENEXA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Aerolus, Inc., an autonomous technology developer and provider of confined space UAVs, introduces four new products at the Commercial UAV Expo, September 7 to 9 in Las Vegas. Digital Aerolus CEO Jeffery Alholm will be presenting Exhibit Hall Theater on 9/8, and he is featured on a panel at the conference on September 9 on "Mining & Aggregates."
"We excited to announce our latest products for scanning and products designed for mine inspections, as well as broad use of confined space inspections," said Jeffery Alholm, Digital Aerolus' CEO and co-founder. "Our new products developed for the Aertos commercial UAVwith Seikowave will change the game as far as industrial inspections. While some companies claim to offer 3D scanning capabilities, we have developed the first tool to offer TRUE 3D scanning for industrial inspection at micron-level precision."
3D Scanning Products
Seikowave, Inc and Digital Aerolus, Inc. have developed two new 3D scanning products, allowing inspectors to gather data and find industrial defects at a sub-millimeter and micron-level precision. These products feature Seikowave proprietary sensor technologies and Digital Aerolus proprietary technology and platforms. CEO of Seikowave Technologies Matt Bellis weighed in the product collaboration with Digital Aerolus:
"Working with Digital Aerolus and customers this last year, we have proven Digital Aerolus' uniquely stable and autonomous platforms in concert with our technology can 3D scan while flying at 50-micron resolution. To detect cracks and other defects previously invisible to other sensors or the human eye. Our two new joint products with Digital Aerolus give our customers a tradeoff between high-speed and even higher resolution scans."
Expansion and Gas Monitoring Products
RN Technologies and Digital Aerolus, Inc have developed a family of products for mining inspections that allow the Aertos 130IR UAV to measure various gas levels inside mines and other locations. The Aertos 130IR UAV allows inspectors to measure gas levels in unreachable mine areas and other confined spaces. Rich Neill, CTO, and founder of RN Technologies explained the benefits of the line of products developed with Digital Aerolus.
"The MX-1 provides expansion and additional payload capability with seamless integration to the Aertos 130IR UAV. RN Technologies and Digital Aerolus have developed an integrated platform based on each company’s proprietary technologies offering multiple expansion options, such as gas sensors, within a highly flexible architecture well suited for industrial inspections in mining and other industries."
Visit the Digital Aerolus booth at Commercial UAV EXPO to learn more about the new products and engage with the Aertos130IR autonomous drone for industrial inspections.
