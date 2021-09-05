Crest Infosolutions Partners with Kong to Help Businesses Accelerate Digital Transformation through API and Microservice

Crest Infosolutions has partnered with Kong Inc., the provider of Enterprise API Gateway and Full API Lifecycle platform to serve customers in Southeast-Asia.

We’re excited to partner with Crest Infosolutions to help tackle the immense connectivity challenge many customers are facing and support them on their journey to become modern, digital enterprises.” — Kristian Györkös, Senior Director of Strategic Alliances at Kong Inc.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crest Infosolutions today announced it has partnered with Kong Inc., the cloud connectivity company, to enable organizations to modernize their software architectures and accelerate their transition to microservices, service mesh and other modern, cloud native architectures. As part of the Kong Partner Program, Crest Infosolutions will deliver Kong Konnect, a breakthrough service connectivity platform, to joint customers in South-East Asia region.

To survive and succeed in today’s digital world, organizations need reliable and scalable technology that enable them to deliver exceptional digital experiences, shorten time to market for new services and respond to the ever-changing needs of their customers faster. By leveraging Kong’s technology, this partnership will help organizations stay at the forefront of their industries and future-proof their software architectures through scalable, high-performance microservices-driven applications. After building a strong expertise on Open-Source solutions, Crest Infosolutions now plans to embrace delivery of APIs and Microservices natively across hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments to accelerate the Digital Transformation journey of customers.

“Kong Enterprise API Gateway is the future of API innovation and Full Life Cycle API Management platform for modern architectures to help our community and our customers stay at the forefront of technology and innovation. Kong is helping our customers to navigate through the complex transition from monolith to microservices, centralized to decentralized architectures,” said Hemant Prasad, CEO at Crest Infosolutions.

Kong Konnect enables reliable, secure and observable connectivity across an organization’s APIs and microservices. The platform enables developers, architects and operators to accelerate application development cycles and automate connectivity between and within services for stellar digital experiences. Architects can decouple connectivity concerns from microservices so that developers can focus on building applications instead of wasting time building pipes. Developers gain the architectural freedom to choose the best language, protocol and cloud services for building their microservices. Operators can deploy APIs consistently across any infrastructure to support the hybrid or multi-cloud deployment patterns that the business requires for performance, cost, privacy or regulatory compliance reasons.

“Digital transformation is a huge feat for any organization,” said Kristian Györkös, senior director of strategic alliances at Kong Inc. “We’re excited to partner with Crest Infosolutions to help tackle the immense connectivity challenge that many of their customers are facing and support them on their journey of becoming modern, digital businesses. With Kong Konnect, our partners can remain front and center for the next wave of digital connections with their customers.”

If you are interested in learning more, please contact info@crestsolution.com.

About Kong

Kong creates software and managed services that connect APIs and microservices natively across and within clouds, Kubernetes, data centers and more using intelligent automation. Built on an open-source core, Kong’s cloud connectivity platform enables digital innovation by allowing organizations to reliably and securely manage the full lifecycle of APIs and services for modern architectures, including microservices, serverless and service mesh. By providing developer teams with unprecedented architectural freedom, Kong accelerates innovation cycles, increases productivity, and seamlessly bridges legacy and modern systems and applications. For more information about Kong, please visit konghq.com or follow @thekonginc on Twitter.

About Crest Infosolutions

Crest Infosolutions is a Digital Transformation solutions provider and an authorized Kong partner serving customers worldwide. Our team has vast amount of experience in delivering business solutions for customers in various industry domains including Public Sector, Education, Transportation, BFSI, Energy, Telecommunication, Property, Retail and e-Commerce. With strong emphasis in delivering technology solutions based on open-source stack, Crest has partnered with technology companies such as Alfresco, Kong, Fasoo, IBM, Microsoft, MariaDB and MongoDB etc.

Please visit crestsolution.com to know more.

Introducing: Kong Konnect