Custom Jewelry Store in Georgetown Texas Expands

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Top Jewelry Store in Georgetown Texas Expands its reach into new markets as precious metals see a huge increase in demand. It's no secret the inflation is on the rise and gold, silver, platinum, and jewelry are as well. Precious metals and jewelry are a long-know hedge against inflation. The current inflation calculator estimates an Annual Inflation Rate of 5.4% for 2021 but some experts say it is even higher. With the federal government spending more than $6.8 trillion in 2021 already which is more than the last 2 years and more spending planned inflation is going to go even higher. This is set the Jewelry industry on fire trying to keep up with demand and supply. One Top Jewelry store now services new cities by providing in-person and online purchases of custom jewelry, engagement rings, ear jewelry, bracelets, watches, wedding bands, class rings, necklaces, buying silver, selling silver, buying gold, selling gold, buying platinum, selling platinum, jewelry repair, watch repair, watch battery replacement and jewelry cleaning.The ability to expand a business's reach to the online market post-covid-19 pandemic is critical to growth and scaling and will continue to be more important to a jewelry store's survival plan going forward. Summit Jewelers has led the charge in utilizing jewelry store Digital Marketing Strategies to literally put them on the map in the Greater Austin Texas Area. Summit Jewelers provides customers with Custom CAD drawings that are emailed to the clients within 48 hours of the meeting. All custom jewelry can be modified to meet your specifications, engraving available, and simple modifications to jewelry. This gives customers the ability to order custom jewelry not only in person but online as well.Georgetown has recently seen tremendous growth. The Population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau have ranked Georgetown, Texas, as the fastest growing city in the country for the second year in a row. According to a press release from the City, Georgetown's growth rate was 7.2% from July 1, 2018, through July 1, 2019. Because of this business is booming and with a year worth of pent-up demand Jewelers are setting up a show in one of the best jewelry store locations in Texas

