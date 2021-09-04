Indiegogo Campaign Live Just in Time for Halloween
Witch Please!LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After long days and even longer nights, the Indiegogo campaign is now live for Nim the Last Red Witch. This is the first animation produced by Toni Morgan Haye and is written and directed by Kimberly Palmer. The animation is being produced by Toni Morgan Haye’s production company, Otsvo.
If you have children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, cousins, friends with tiny humans or are simply a big kid yourself, you are going to love Nim. The storylines hit home for a lot of us in the real world and provide comfort for those who don’t always feel like they belong.
Have you ever felt out of place? Ever struggled with being different? Almost everyone I know has experienced these feelings at least once throughout their lives, especially when they were younger. Nim the Last Red Witch, or simply Nim as I’ll refer to her tackles many issues that kids these days face. Now, I want to invite you to close your eyes and imagine a dark forest shrouded in mist. In the middle of the forest is a bog with a distinct peaty smell (you know what I mean) and hidden amongst the moss and trees are small, magical creatures; Nim, Basil, Brisby, Eddy. Nim is our protagonist. She is a kind, helpful little witch who does anything she can within her power to help those she encounters. Though the main character, the spotlight will shine on other characters such as Basil, her grumpy (but impossibly cute) sidekick throughout different episodes. Each character has a past, much like each of us in real life. As we delve into the character’s backstory, we learn about the value of acceptance, perseverance and overcoming challenges. Once we learn about the trials and tribulations that the character’s have endured, we are able to gain a deeper insight into how they are and who they are.
Nim takes aesthetic inspiration from Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends with marshmallow pink backgrounds and blood red details. Each character is beautifully drawn and are sure to inspire many Halloween costumes for years to come. Nim is currently being crowd funded on Indiegogo and is drawing in backers worldwide. If you would like to read more about the campaign then you can head to Nim the Last Red Witch and donate. Each backer will receive perks and merchandise as a ‘thank you’ for all the support. What are you waiting for?
