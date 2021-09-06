Submit Release
News Search

There were 124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,606 in the last 365 days.

Durabird Feather Shuttlecocks Chosen For The 2021 US Eastern Collegiate Team Badminton Championships

Durabird feather shuttlecocks set to fly to all 50 US states starting this month

North East Badminton Association (Region 1 of USA Badminton) will use Philadelphia-based startup's patented durable feather shuttlecocks for 2021 US Collegiates

The shuttlecocks are 200% more durable, have zero extra coatings, and retain 100% of the priced characteristics of natural feather shuttlecocks”
— Syam Anand
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Northeast Badminton Association (NEBA) that represents Region 1 of USA Badminton (USAB), the recognized national governing body for the sport of badminton for the U.S. Olympic Committee, has chosen Durabird's patented durable feather shuttlecocks for this year’s Eastern and regional collegiate championships, putting Durabird, a Philadelphia-based startup, in the premium league of badminton feather shuttlecock manufacturers in a world dominated by manufacturers from Asia. This year, Durabird’s patented shuttlecocks were also used for the 2021 PA states championships held by the Pennsylvania Badminton Association with great success.

Durabird shuttlecocks, currently available only in the US, will be more widely available by the end of the year once Durabird's advanced manufacturing in Montgomery County’s Keystone Innovation Zone starts by the end of September 2021. One of the Durabird Co-Founders said that the shuttlecocks are 200% more durable, have zero extra coatings, and retain 100% of the priced characteristics of natural feather shuttlecocks. Currently four grades of Durabird shuttles, all manufactured with feather strengthening technology, are available- training, club, tournament and premium tournament-grade. Among these, DB80, Durabird's premium tournament-grade shuttlecocks are the ones chosen for the 2021 Eastern Collegiate Team Badminton Championships.

Syam P Anand
Durabird llc
+1 412-951-3916
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Durabird Feather Shuttlecocks Chosen For The 2021 US Eastern Collegiate Team Badminton Championships

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.