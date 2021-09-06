Durabird Feather Shuttlecocks Chosen For The 2021 US Eastern Collegiate Team Badminton Championships
North East Badminton Association (Region 1 of USA Badminton) will use Philadelphia-based startup's patented durable feather shuttlecocks for 2021 US Collegiates
The shuttlecocks are 200% more durable, have zero extra coatings, and retain 100% of the priced characteristics of natural feather shuttlecocks”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Northeast Badminton Association (NEBA) that represents Region 1 of USA Badminton (USAB), the recognized national governing body for the sport of badminton for the U.S. Olympic Committee, has chosen Durabird's patented durable feather shuttlecocks for this year’s Eastern and regional collegiate championships, putting Durabird, a Philadelphia-based startup, in the premium league of badminton feather shuttlecock manufacturers in a world dominated by manufacturers from Asia. This year, Durabird’s patented shuttlecocks were also used for the 2021 PA states championships held by the Pennsylvania Badminton Association with great success.
— Syam Anand
Durabird shuttlecocks, currently available only in the US, will be more widely available by the end of the year once Durabird's advanced manufacturing in Montgomery County’s Keystone Innovation Zone starts by the end of September 2021. One of the Durabird Co-Founders said that the shuttlecocks are 200% more durable, have zero extra coatings, and retain 100% of the priced characteristics of natural feather shuttlecocks. Currently four grades of Durabird shuttles, all manufactured with feather strengthening technology, are available- training, club, tournament and premium tournament-grade. Among these, DB80, Durabird's premium tournament-grade shuttlecocks are the ones chosen for the 2021 Eastern Collegiate Team Badminton Championships.
Syam P Anand
Durabird llc
+1 412-951-3916
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook